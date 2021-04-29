Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.54

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.54 and last traded at C$25.36, with a volume of 35977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.28.

The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.08.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

