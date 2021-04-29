Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of ERIE opened at $220.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

