Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.
Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. 1,740,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,925. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.
In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
