Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of AWI opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

