Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

