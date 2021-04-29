Equinix, Inc. (REIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.87 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Equinix has raised its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $24.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $707.38 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.11.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.