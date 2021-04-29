EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

