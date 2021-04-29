Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Danske upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 36,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,539. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

