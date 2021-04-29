Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. 15,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,890. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

