Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.77.

ENPH traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.61. 101,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

