Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of ET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

