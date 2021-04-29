Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

