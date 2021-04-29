Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $207,372.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,686,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 218,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.