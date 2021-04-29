Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

