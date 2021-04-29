Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 82.0% in April

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eltek by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -2.54.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

