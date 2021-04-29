Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 14,047 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 5.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $37,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,481,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 338.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

IEUR stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

