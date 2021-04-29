Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.13% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,560,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 217,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.5% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,575,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

