Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.31.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.13. 20,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $12,634,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 767.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 35.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.