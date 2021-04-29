Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.31.
NYSE LLY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.13. 20,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $12,634,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 767.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 35.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
