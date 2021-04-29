Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $175.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

