Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EKTAY stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

