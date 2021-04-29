Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 220.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

