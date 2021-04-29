Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

