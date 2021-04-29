Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $657.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,685. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

