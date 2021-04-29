EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJFI stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Thursday. EJF Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a market cap of £77.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

In other news, insider Joanna Dentskevich bought 28,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £32,600.20 ($42,592.37). Also, insider Neal J. Wilson bought 35,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £44,699.76 ($58,400.52).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

