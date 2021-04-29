Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

