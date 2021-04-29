EHang (EH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EHang (NASDAQ: EH):

4/20/2021 – EHang was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

4/20/2021 – EHang had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/15/2021 – EHang was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

4/14/2021 – EHang had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/13/2021 – EHang was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

EHang stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Get EHang Holdings Limited alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.