Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 7,537 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 176,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

