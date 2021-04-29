Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $827.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.