Eaton Co. plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton stock opened at $144.53 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

