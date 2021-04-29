DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.89 ($46.93).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching €36.68 ($43.15). The company had a trading volume of 297,613 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

