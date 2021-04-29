Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 594.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DDEJF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 28.11. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 313.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

