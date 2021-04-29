Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.04

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 1844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

