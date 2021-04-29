Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

