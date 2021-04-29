Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of research firms have commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCO opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

