DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.880-7.260 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $139.58. 27,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.33.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.