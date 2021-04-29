DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $153.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

