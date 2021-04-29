Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

