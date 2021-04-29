Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
