Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Dover by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Dover by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dover by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

