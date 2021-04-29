DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 9.6%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $146.86. Approximately 58,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,061,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

