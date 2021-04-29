DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 5.8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.12 and last traded at $162.72. Approximately 57,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,079,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,829,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

