Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Richard D. Wampler II Sells 12,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,981. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $469.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donegal Group by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

