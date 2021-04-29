Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.50

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 11054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

