Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.50

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 11054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,185,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

