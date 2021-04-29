Dogeswap (DOGES) Hits One Day Volume of $38,094.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $38,094.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for about $191.49 or 0.00351571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

