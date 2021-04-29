Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dnb Asa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DNHBY opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

