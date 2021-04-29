DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $825.37 million, a PE ratio of -133.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.