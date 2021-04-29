Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

DISCA stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

