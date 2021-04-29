Dino Dimarino Sells 4,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.50, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after buying an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

