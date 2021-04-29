Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,019 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

