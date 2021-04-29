Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.